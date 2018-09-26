Two city of Liberty employees taken to hospital after train hits truck

LIBERTY, Mo. — Two people are in the hospital and one is fighting for their life after a train hit the truck they were traveling in Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in Liberty, Mo., before 10 a.m. not far from where 291 & 210 highways intersect.

Capt. Andy Hedrick with Liberty Police Department told FOX4 during a news conference that initial investigation shows that the Liberty Parks Department truck carrying two city employees was on the south end of the tracks heading north when it passed a train heading west. The crash occurred when a train heading east hit the truck.

One of the city employees was able to get out of the truck on their own. First responders had to pull the second out.

Capt. Hedrick said one of the city employees has critical injuries while the other has serious injuries. They were both taken to the hospital for immediate care. No one on the train was injured.