Medications you’re giving your pets to protect them against fleas, ticks could be hurting them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some medications meant to protect your pets against fleas could be causing other health issues such as seizures, the FDA warned in a recent news release.

The FDA says that certain medications that you give your pets have side effects that they want more clearly displayed on the packaging. They are working with manufacturers to make this happen.

Those side effects include muscle tremors, stumbling and seizures in some cats and dogs.

These medications are all FDA-approved and while they have no side effects on the majority of pets, the FDA wants pet owners to be aware and to talk to their veterinarian before choosing a medication.

Below are some of the medications the FDA wants pet owners and veterinarians to be aware of:

Bravecto

Credelio

Nexgard

Simparica