New homes across the metro on display for KC’s Fall Parade of Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Drop zones, standalone luxury tubs and loft areas: Those are just a few of the trending features in new metro homes.

Kansas City's Fall Parade of Homes is going on now and visitors are able to see more than 300 new houses in the metro.

FOX4 photojournalist Alex Brown explored some of the new homes in the Homestead of Liberty subdivision in the Northland, which are part of the parade. Take a look in the video player above.

The home tours continue until Oct. 7, and homes can be toured daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission. You can find information on how to tour the homes here.

FOX4's Megan Dillard is the emcee at Wednesday night's sold out Fall Parade of Homes celebration at Arrowhead, beginning at 6 p.m.