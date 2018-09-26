Oktoberfest returns to Westport this week

Couple dance at the Westport Oktoberfest in 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s largest German heritage festival is coming to Westport!

Oktoberfest is set to take place September 27- 30. This is the second year for the event, which will feature outdoor games, weiner dog races, plenty of German fare and of course, a giant beer garden.

Here are some of the events you can look forward to:

Thursday

  • Tasting of the Eight beer tasting event and Stein Hoisting Competition. The cost for this event is $10. You can find tickets here.

Friday

  • Outdoor bars
  • Sausage Fest
  • Oktoberfest merchandise for sale
  • Outdoor games
  • BierHaus tent
  • Live entertainment includes performances by Apocalypse Now! and Travis Marvin.

Saturday

  • Family friendly games until 5 p.m.
  • Oktoberfest merchandise for sale
  • Outdoor games
  • Weiner Dog Derby sponsored by Unleashed Pet Rescue. You can find out more information and register here.
  • BierHaus tent
  • Sausage Fest
  • Live entertainment includes performances by Polka Dots, Polka on Steroids, Brand X, Hammerhedd, DJ Ataxic, and Boom!

Sunday

  • Lederhosen Lap 5k Run
  • Outdoor games
  • Outdoor bars
  • Sausage Fest
  • Oktoberfest merchandise sales
  • BierHaus tent
  • Live entertainment includes The Alpen Spielers, Fast Times and Starhaven Rounders.

Entry into Oktoberfest is free; however, some of the events cost money. You can find out more information on their website here.