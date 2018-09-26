Oktoberfest returns to Westport this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s largest German heritage festival is coming to Westport!
Oktoberfest is set to take place September 27- 30. This is the second year for the event, which will feature outdoor games, weiner dog races, plenty of German fare and of course, a giant beer garden.
Here are some of the events you can look forward to:
Thursday
- Tasting of the Eight beer tasting event and Stein Hoisting Competition. The cost for this event is $10. You can find tickets here.
Friday
- Outdoor bars
- Sausage Fest
- Oktoberfest merchandise for sale
- Outdoor games
- BierHaus tent
- Live entertainment includes performances by Apocalypse Now! and Travis Marvin.
Saturday
- Family friendly games until 5 p.m.
- Oktoberfest merchandise for sale
- Outdoor games
- Weiner Dog Derby sponsored by Unleashed Pet Rescue. You can find out more information and register here.
- BierHaus tent
- Sausage Fest
- Live entertainment includes performances by Polka Dots, Polka on Steroids, Brand X, Hammerhedd, DJ Ataxic, and Boom!
Sunday
- Lederhosen Lap 5k Run
- Outdoor games
- Outdoor bars
- Sausage Fest
- Oktoberfest merchandise sales
- BierHaus tent
- Live entertainment includes The Alpen Spielers, Fast Times and Starhaven Rounders.
Entry into Oktoberfest is free; however, some of the events cost money. You can find out more information on their website here.
39.099727 -94.578567