Oktoberfest returns to Westport this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s largest German heritage festival is coming to Westport!

Oktoberfest is set to take place September 27- 30. This is the second year for the event, which will feature outdoor games, weiner dog races, plenty of German fare and of course, a giant beer garden.

Here are some of the events you can look forward to:

Thursday

Tasting of the Eight beer tasting event and Stein Hoisting Competition. The cost for this event is $10. You can find tickets here.

Friday

Outdoor bars

Sausage Fest

Oktoberfest merchandise for sale

Outdoor games

BierHaus tent

Live entertainment includes performances by Apocalypse Now! and Travis Marvin.

Saturday

Family friendly games until 5 p.m.

Oktoberfest merchandise for sale

Outdoor games

Weiner Dog Derby sponsored by Unleashed Pet Rescue. You can find out more information and register here.

BierHaus tent

Sausage Fest

Live entertainment includes performances by Polka Dots, Polka on Steroids, Brand X, Hammerhedd, DJ Ataxic, and Boom!

Sunday

Lederhosen Lap 5k Run

Outdoor games

Outdoor bars

Sausage Fest

Oktoberfest merchandise sales

BierHaus tent

Live entertainment includes The Alpen Spielers, Fast Times and Starhaven Rounders.

Entry into Oktoberfest is free; however, some of the events cost money. You can find out more information on their website here.