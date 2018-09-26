Olathe East High School teacher appears in court for having sex with student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Justin Adrian, who used to spend his days teaching in front of a classroom at Olathe East High School, appeared in front of a Johnson County Judge Wednesday.

Adrian has been charged with unlawful sexual relations with someone 16 years or older who is a student at the school where Adrian was a history teacher.

Although the victim was above the age of consent in Kansas, it is illegal for a teacher to have a sexual relationship with a student at the same school.

The alleged incident happened Sept. 7, and police began investigating a few days later. Adrian was then put on administrative leave.

Adrian was also a member of the Shawnee City Council. He abruptly resigned Sept. 12, writing a letter to the Shawnee City Administrators that reads, “Out of respect for the city of Shawnee and the city council member position I have proudly held for eight months, I have reluctantly and respectfully made the decision to resign from my position as city council member, Ward III effective immediately upon notice.”

Adrian made no mention of the police investigation.

Adrian was originally held on a $250,000 bond. At his first court appearance Wednesday, the judge agreed to reduce that bond to $50,000, which Adrian’s attorney said she expects him to post.

If found guilty on this charge, Adrian could spend just over two and a half years in prison.