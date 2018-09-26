× Police ID motorcyclist killed after crashing into school bus in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have identified the man who was killed after he crashed into a school bus while riding his motorcycle in KCK.

The victim was identified Wednesday as 21-year-old Charles E. Pruitt.

Police said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at South 7th Street and Homer Ave., just north of I-70.

According to Officer Zac Blair, the bus was heading south on 7th Street and turning left onto Homer Avenue when Pruitt, who was heading north on 7th Street struck the side of the bus.

There were nine pre-K kids and two adults on the bus when the crash occurred. No one on the bus was injured.

“We did everything we could to make sure the kids didn’t see anything,” Blair said. “We tried to protect them the best that we could.”

Authorities shut down 7th Street from I-70 to Pacific until they completed their investigation.

39.115531 -94.626787