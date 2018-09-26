× Police searching for missing 61-year-old Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 61-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Joyce Washington was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday near 40th Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City. The 61-year-old is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Police said Washington has a medical issue that requires daily medications.

If you see Washington or have information for police, please call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.