Push from local leaders to do away with liquor permits in KC causes controversy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City leaders will discuss Wednesday morning whether bartenders should be allowed to serve alcohol without first getting a liquor permit.

There is concern abolishing this requirement could leave many vulnerable to becoming victims of sex crimes.

It’s not just bartenders – waiters, cashiers, sales clerks – anyone who serves alcohol in Kansas City must first go through a background check then pay $39 for a three-year permit.

There is currently a push from the liquor industry to get rid of these requirements so it’s not such a burden on those who want to serve drinks for a living.

Earlier this month, the Alcoholic Beverage Advisory Group voted to approve eliminating the employee liquor license, which has been around since 1951.

The argument is they don’t have this requirement in other cities and many businesses that serve alcohol already screen employees before hiring them.

But some fear if the city abolishes this liquor card requirement, it will open the door for convicted rapists, felony sex offenders and murderers to serve drinks. And the thought of a convicted rapist working as a bartender, slipping a drug in a person's drink to take advantage of them, scares those who are against this proposal.

Currently only the most serious violent and sexual offenders face a lifetime ban from serving drinks.

Drug offenders need three years of good time before they can serve drinks in Kansas City – it’s five years for violent offenders.

Non-violent offenders can bartend right away when they get out of prison.

Regulated Industries says every year, around 15 applicants of their total applicants are found to be violent felons banned for life from serving alcohol.

Without the license requirement, those violent felons would be allowed to serve alcohol in Kansas City.

A similar push for this three years ago failed.

There is a hearing on the issue and possible vote Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the 26th floor of City Hall.