Second suspect charged in deadly Independence shooting of 20-year-old woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is now the second suspect facing charges in the death of a woman in Independence.

Michael Lora, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the deadly shooting of Mary Schmitz.

Independence police responded to the Cedar Brooke Apartments, located on Quail Creek Drive, on the morning of Sept. 18 on reports of shots fired.

Court documents say police heard yelling when they arrived, and through a window they saw Schmitz dead on the floor in the dining room.

Police also found a 21-year-old man in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials also said a German Shepherd had been killed.

David Harris, 18, was also charged in the deadly shooting last week. According to court documents, police later found Harris, who matched the descriptions given to them by the assault victim.

Harris told police that he had been in a fight with the assault victim at the home and had shot Schmitz during the fight. Harris told police he then left the scene and threw the gun into the woods.

Court documents say, after he was taken into custody, Harris told a source at the Jackson County Jail that he might have to “roll,” or snitch, on Lora.

Then on Tuesday, the assault victim also identified Lora as one of the alleged shooters. Lora was taken into custody Wednesday. Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash-only bond.

