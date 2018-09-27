Boy Scouts recall neckerchief slides that exceed federal lead limit

The Boy Scouts of America are recalling more than 100,000 neckerchief slides that exceed the federal limit for lead content. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that lead is toxic if young children ingest it, and can lead to dangerous health issues.
The CPSC says the brass neckerchief slides were sold in four styles: Red Wolf, Green Bear, Orange Lion and Blue Webelos. They are “Made in China”, and P.O. numbers 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630 are printed on a white label attached to the back of the neckerchief slide.
If you or your scout has one, you should immediately stop using it and return it to a Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a replacement, free of charge.
These were sold at Boy Scouts of America retail stores, authorized distributors nationwide, and online at www.scoutshop.org from February 2018 through August 2018 for about $6.