Boy Scouts recall neckerchief slides that exceed federal lead limit

The CPSC says the brass neckerchief slides were sold in four styles: Red Wolf, Green Bear, Orange Lion and Blue Webelos. They are “Made in China”, and P.O. numbers 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630 are printed on a white label attached to the back of the neckerchief slide.

If you or your scout has one, you should immediately stop using it and return it to a Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a replacement, free of charge.