KC group raising money to provide overdose antidote for police K-9s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Around the country, some police K-9s have become exposed to dangerous opioids during their searches and investigations.

Now, the rise of fentanyl has made it even more harmful for K-9s and in some cases even led to an overdose. But one local group wants to help by providing Narcan kits to every K-9 officer in the Kansas City Police Department.

Fred Wickman, with the KCMO Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, said Narcan can be used to reverse the effects of opioids for people -- and dogs.

“You can help give Narcan to a dog, and that will help stabilize a dog and then you can get the dog to a vet for further treatment,” Wickman said.

Each Narcan kit cost $75. They hope to raise several thousand dollars to donate to KCPD’s police dogs.

“They do investigations. They do drug work. They chase down people who are running away for one reason or another. And they are exposed to these opioids,” Wickman said.

If you'd like to donate, the organization has started a GoFundMe page.