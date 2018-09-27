Police find one person dead after reports of shots fired near 21st and Wheeling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Thursday night after finding one person dead from gunshot wounds.

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said officers were called to the area of 21st and Wheeling on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or any suspect information at this time.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.