× Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl from Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

Keysha Crosby is described as 4-foot-9, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt and blue jogging pants. Police say her hair is braided in two pieces, and she was carrying a hot pink book bag with a blue zipper.

The 15-year-old was last seen at 6 a.m. Wednesday near 118th and Sycamore.

Police said they have no leads on where she might be, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who sees Kyesha is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5136.