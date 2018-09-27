× President Trump to visit Topeka to campaign for Kobach

TOPEKA, Kan. — President Donald Trump is coming to Kansas next month.

Trump will be holding a rally in Topeka in support of Kris Kobach, the Republican candidate for Kansas governor.

The visit is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Kansas Expocentre. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, Trump campaigned in Springfield for Josh Hawley, candidate for U.S. Senate. He also visited Kansas City in July to address the annual VFW Convention.