President Trump to visit Topeka to campaign for Kobach

Then President-elect Donald Trump and Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state, pose for a photo following their meeting with president-elect at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
TOPEKA, Kan. — President Donald Trump is coming to Kansas next month.
Trump will be holding a rally in Topeka in support of Kris Kobach, the Republican candidate for Kansas governor.
The visit is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Kansas Expocentre. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Earlier this month, Trump campaigned in Springfield for Josh Hawley, candidate for U.S. Senate. He also visited Kansas City in July to address the annual VFW Convention.
