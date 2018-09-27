Two local men charged with illegal dumping in Dunbar neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A spokesperson for Kansas City confirmed to FOX4 Thursday that they have filed charges against two men for illegally dumping in the Dunbar neighborhood.

According to the update, they charged 45-year-old Murial Gaston with two counts of illegal dumping and 43-year-old Sedrick Hewitt, the man pictured below wearing a light blue shirt, with three counts of illegal dumping.

Alan Ashurst, the city's illegal dumping investigator, previously told FOX4 the woman shown in the photos turned herself in after FOX4 first aired these photos Thursday, Sept. 13.

This incident happened near East 34th Street and Drury Avenue.

The Dunbar neighborhood generates more complaints about illegal dumping than any other area of Kansas City.

Investigators say the three in these pictures are responsible for dumping construction debris along Drury Avenue on three separate occasions. Once on August 30, and two more times on September 3.

"They can take it to the dump," Ashurst previously told FOX4. "If you put every last bit of what got dumped here into one truck bed, you’d probably get rid of it for about $30. But now there’s going to be three people with three tickets, each at $700 each. It should teach them a very valuable lesson."

Ashurst said there's a lot of rusty nails sticking out of lumber dumped along the street, making it dangerous for kids who play nearby.

Ashurst also said unless dumpers are caught quickly, they're likely to continue and others will join in turning the street into a dumping ground. FOX4 will continue to show repeat offenders and trouble spots to help clean up the problem.

39.099727 -94.578567