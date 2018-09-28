× 17-year-old charged in CVS robbery in Belton; still searching for second suspect

BELTON, Mo. — A 17-year-old from Indianapolis is now facing charges for a robbery at a CVS in Belton.

Dorian Carruthers has been charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and felony fleeing from police.

Belton police said early Friday morning they were called to a CVS in the 400 block of E. North on a reported robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they spotted two suspects carrying duffel bags who attempted to run away.

Police arrested Carruthers who tried to run around a fence line but was blocked by a police cruiser. The other suspect fled into a neighborhood south of the area and hasn’t been found, as of Friday night.

One Belton officer was treated and released for a minor injury.

If you have any information about this crime, call Belton Police at 816-331-1500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.