911 upgrade promises to provide quicker, more precise emergency response

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When you pick up your cellphone to call 911, seconds can make the difference between life and death. But until now, it was hard for first responders to know exactly where you were, if you didn't tell them.

Now, that's all changed.

Imagine you're in a crowd with 70,000 other people at Arrowhead Stadium and you call 911 for help. Before, first responders would know that you're calling from Arrowhead, but not much more than that. Now, thanks to new technology, they can pinpoint your location to the section and row, and maybe even the exact seat.

Eight out of 10 emergency calls in our nine-county region are made by cellphone, and pinpointing an exact location for those calls has been challenging for dispatchers.

Many have found themselves asking, "How come Uber can find me, but 911 can't?" Now, Rapid SOS uses the same data Uber gets, from Wi-Fi access points near your phone, to get help to within about 10 feet of where they're needed.

"One carrier might have us across I-70 on the other side of the highway, whereas Rapid SOS had us right there outside this window," said Hassan Al-Rubaie, 911 technical services manager for the Mid America Regional Council. "Ten feet away! If you can get within 10 feet of a caller, then you can find them."

Last year, a woman in Kansas City, Kan., called 911 after an intruder invaded her home. Shannon Keithley was afraid to speak while the man was inside, and as a result police could not find the exact house she was calling from. She later died while getting away from her attacker, but Al-Rubaie says if Rapid SOS had been in place, police would have gotten to her before the escape attempt, and may have saved her life.

To take advantage of this potentially life saving technology you need the iOS 12 upgrade on your iPhone. An upgrade just came out last week, and a lot of people have not installed it yet. Android users need version 4.0 of their operating system. Google says 99 percent of Android phone users already have it.