Bonner Springs police investigating after body discovered inside a train car

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Friday morning Bonner Springs police got a call about a possible dead body inside a train car. Officers arrived shortly before 6 a.m. and confirmed someone was dead inside a train car used to haul dry cement mix.

This happened at 12200 Kaw Drive. Employees were unloading the mix when they discovered the body. No details have been given about the identity of the person, not even their gender, and multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating.

FOX4 will have updates about this death investigation as we learn more details.