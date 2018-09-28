Buck O’Neil Bridge shut down in both directions this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you cross the Buck O`Neil Bridge to get to the Northland -- you`ll need to find a different route this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says it's closing the northbound lanes Friday night at 7 for median work. The southbound lanes have been closed for months, meaning the bridge will be shut down all weekend.

MoDOT says it expects to re-open the northbound lanes at 6 p.m. on Sunday. At that point, all northbound traffic will be moved to the southbound lanes so crews can work on the northbound lanes of the bridge.

This portion of the project was originally supposed to happened two weeks ago, but was moved to this weekend. Rehab work on the bridge started back in May.

MoDOT says the project includes repairs to expansion joints and cable replacement. If you are wondering, the cost to repair the 62-year-old bridge is around $7 million and is split 50/50 with the city. During construction, there`s also an environmental study ongoing to determine the feasibility of a new bridge in the future.