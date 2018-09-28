‘Catholic Clash’ pits Rockhurst vs Bishop Miege on gridiron for first time in decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROELAND PARK, Kan. -- A clash of football superpowers happens on Friday night when Rockhurst and Bishop Miege meet on the gridiron for the first time since 1984.

The last time the Hawklets and Miege met up -- Stags head coach Jon Holmes was 8 months old. These two schools can claim a combined 17 state championships -- but for two programs who value faith as much as football -- this rare matchup is heaven-sent.

From a shady backyard balcony, one gets a perfect peek at a potential pigskin classic.

"This is a huge game for the Catholic community of Kansas City," Don Welsh said.

Welsh and a fellow Bishop Miege alums pooled their money -- paying $8,000 to use a nearby deck as their luxury box for just one night.

"The view from this deck is outstanding. It's like sitting in the club level at Arrowhead Stadium and watching a football game," Welsh described.

But he and his friends won't be there. They donated their winnings so as many as 100 Miege fans could fill the porch and backyard to see the clash of Catholic powerhouses.

"This is something that generations dating back to the 60's are so excited for this game to even the younger kids who may not fully realize the rivalry," Welsh said.

The series between Rockhurst and Bishop Miege ended in 1984 due to scheduling conflicts. In their 28 meetings all time -- the Hawklets have won 21 times -- but since then -- Miege has emerged as a giant.

Coach Holmes made practice and players off limits to reporters this week -- while blasting in crowd noise to simulate a game that could attract more than 7,000 fans. Extra bleachers were brought in to accommodate the masses.

"I told our guys the other day, it's a compliment to what you've accomplished that this is getting the attention that it is. I told them, we can't forget how we got there, and how we've won all these games," Holmes said.

As for this season -- Rockhurst is 4-1, and Miege is unbeaten at 4-0 headed in to Friday night.