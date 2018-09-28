FOX4 Forecast: Front on the move

Posted 5:00 am, September 28, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 05:10AM, September 28, 2018

We've got a cold front on the move this morning with temperatures warming into the low and middle 60s by the lunch hour... then falling into the 50s for the afternoon! Rain chances become widespread overnight with a large spread of temperatures expected for Saturday. Check it out in the updated forecast here!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

