Massive sinkhole opens in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Downtown drivers are having to get around a different problem Friday morning after a huge sinkhole opened up at 10th and Walnut.

A water main break overnight caused the sinkhole, and crews have been on the scene since with heavy equipment. They had to tow three cars from the street to prevent them from falling into the sinkhole.

The Kansas City Water Department says it is a 10-inch water main that is broken. Water is shut off and affecting two businesses in the area. It's not clear how long the repairs will take, but the street will be closed off to traffic until they're made.