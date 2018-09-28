× One suspect arrested, another flees following CVS robbery in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — Early Friday morning, Belton police went to a CVS in the 400 block of E. North on a reported robbery in progress. When they arrived they spotted to suspects carrying duffel bags who attempted to run away.

Police arrested one who tried to run around a fence line, but was blocked by a police cruiser. The other person fled into a neighborhood south of the area and wasn’t found immediately .

One Belton officer was treated and released for a minor injury, no other injuries were reported.

FOX4 will name the arrested suspect when they’re formally charged. If you have any information about this crime, call the department at (816) 331-1500 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.