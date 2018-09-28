× Shawnee branch of Johnson County Library closed after bed bugs discovered

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Johnson County Library has closed its Shawnee branch after discovering bed bugs inside.

The library, located at 13811 Johnson Drive, will be closed until further notice. In the meantime, Johnson County Library said patrons can find other locations to visit on its website.

The library said it recommends anyone with materials from the Shawnee branch seal them in a plastic bag.

“The health and safety of our patrons is always our top priority,” the library said in a statement.