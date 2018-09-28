Where to get java deals and freebies on National Coffee Day

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Saturday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and that means a lot of deals and freebies on coffee, of course.

Numerous restaurants and coffee shops offering deals to celebrate. The deals listed below are limited to Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Here are some of the best deals available in the metro:

Krispy Kreme: Grab a free coffee of any size! And if you’re a Rewards member, you can get a free doughnut, too.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy one cup of (hot) coffee, get one of equal or lesser value for free. Unfortunately, the deal doesn’t apply to cold coffee drinks.

Barnes & Noble: The book store’s cafes are offering a free small coffee on National Coffee Day!

7-Eleven: If you download the 7-Eleven app, you get 800 points added to your account, which is enough for a free medium coffee. Or on National Coffee Day, if you get a breakfast sandwich, you get a free coffee, too.

Pilot Flying J: With a coupon in the myPilot app, get a free cup of Pilot coffee on Saturday.

Caribou Coffee: Any food purchase comes with a free coffee!

Corner Bakery Cafe: All locations are offering a free hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase.

Scooter’s Coffee: Get a free brewed coffee of any size on National Coffee Day.

McDonald’s: Get any size coffee for $1 or buy a medium or large McCafe beverage and get another for 1 cent. But you have to use the McDonald’s app to get the deal. Good news, this is an ongoing promotion, not limited to National Coffee Day.

If you’re wondering what Starbucks is doing to celebrate National Coffee Day, the chain hasn’t announced any deals or freebies. But for every cup of Mexico Chiapas coffee sold at its locations Saturday, the chain will donate a coffee tree to a Latin American farmer in need.