Wyandotte County election officials warn residents about mail from questionable group

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A recent mailer has become the source of a lot of confusion among voters in Wyandotte County.

“We got a number of complaints, but it started with a lady that walked in with her niece,” Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Bruce Newby said.

The woman knew something wasn't right about the letter she received from a group called the Voter Participation Center.

“It got her name wrong, and in addition, it would have her sending her advanced ballot application, if she even needed one, to the wrong county,” Newby said.

The letter doesn't ask for personal information, such as the recipient's social security number.

“It`s already pre-filled out, and all a voter really needs to do is sign it, and then it goes to the wrong address,” Newby said.

With less than 40 days until the 2018 midterm election, a mistake like this could cost you your vote.

“The problem that creates is if you've gotten one of these letters and you send it in late, and you send it to the wrong county, by the time it gets to us it may be too late for us to get a ballot to you. It could potentially deny people the right to vote,” Newby said.

According to its website, the Voter Participation Center calls itself a nonprofit organization that aims is to increase voter participation. Representatives said the mailers aim to help more people get registered. FOX4 spoke with a representative of the company who identified himself as David Goliath.

The representative explained that any wrong names, addresses or counties listed on these mailers are simply mistakes.

“Sometimes a lot of people assume that it`s fraud because sometime it`s the wrong name, but it`s from the voter registration that we get in your state,” Goliath said.

Local election officials say you should go through them directly -- and avoid this questionable organization.

“If someone in an assisted living facility or other residence gets one of these letters, just throw it away,” Newby said.

Wyandotte County officials said the majority of these mailers are being sent to people in senior housing or assisted living facilities, many of whom are already permanent advanced voters and receive their ballot automatically without the need for additional paperwork.