Father and son arrested in Kansas on drug and weapons charges

MAYETTA, Kan. — A drug investigation has landed a father and son in jail Saturday.

The Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office said the two Mayetta men were arrested following a search warrant. The warrant was issued in regards to a drug investigation in rural Mayetta, just north of Topeka.

Jonathan L. Seeley, 53, and Samuel Jacob Seely, 25, both of Mayetta, were arrested on scene by deputies for drug and weapons charges.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and weapons from the home.

Jonathan Seeley is being held for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and criminal use of firearms.

Samuel Seeley is being held for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and criminal use of firearms.

Bonds have not been set at this time.

Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office with the search warrant.