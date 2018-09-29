× Local artist uses unique vision to make art, hopes will raise millions for charity

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Vivid colors and deep textures can be seen on paintings hung on nearly every wall of artist Jeff Hanson’s gallery and family home.

Hanson’s signature styles take a lot of time and effort to create.

“A lot of them are floral landscapes but he also, his favorite I think he would tell you is a very colorful abstract,” Jeff’s dad, Hal Hanson said. “He probably works on each painting for a couple of months. They’re all acrylic, they’re all heavily textured.”

When most people look at these paintings they see a things of incredible beauty, but Hal Hanson has a special appreciation for his son’s work and the story behind each creation.

Hal said Jeff has low vision from a brain tumor that damaged his vision and he had chemotherapy and radiation when he was 12 years old.

So what started as a creative outlet for Jeff has now turned into a full-time job for the artist and his parents.

“I think he sees the world in a way that we don’t. He sees it through Swiss cheese because of his vision being damaged and he likes high contrast, bold colors,” Hal said.

Jeff relies on senses other than vision to experience much of the world, and he wants others to do that too when they encounter his paintings.

“We encourage people to touch the art because it’s so sculpted and heavily textured,” Jeff explained.

Now on the eve of his 25th birthday, Jeff is announcing a lofty personal fundraising goal.

“My goal is to raise $10 million which I’m currently at $4.1 million but to raise 10 million by the age of 25.”

And he’s going to use his paintings to make it happen.

“Jeff donates paintings to live charity auctions and they auction it off at their fundraiser, and he’s done that 240 times,” Hal said.

If you want to see more of his work visit jeffhansonart.com.