× Metro churches help collect toilet paper to help those in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metro churches came together Saturday to help those that need in a small, but significant way.

It was the sixth year for Kansas City Rescue Mission’s toilet paper drive. The non-profit aims to help empower the homeless and help them reach their full potential.

The faith organizations gather the rolls over the span of months, and then on the day of the event they create sculptures and towers out of the blocks of tissue for fun.

KCRM’s development director, Julie Larocco, said while the event is fun for everyone, the gift they give those in need across the metro is essential.

“I’ve always known that Kansas City is a city with heart, and this just proves it,” Larocco said. “Year after year, people coming out, giving a big part of their day, and honestly months of collecting to make sure that people have those essentials that they need.”

Larocco says they gathered more than 20,000 rolls of toilet paper this year. The donations cut the cost out of their budget so the left over money can go to larger needs for the mission.

“I know that we have saved an average of six thousand dollars a year, and when you think about it, that six thousand could buy a lot of food, and it could buy a lot of shelter.”

If you were not able to donate to Kansas City Rescue Missions toilet paper drive, but would still like to give, you can do so through their website at http://kcrm.org.