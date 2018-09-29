National Coffee Day deals in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On this cold fall day, a cup of coffee might just be in order. Today is National Coffee Day, so lots of places in Kansas City, and the surrounding area, are offering deals to quench your thirst and keep you warm.

The following deals are for September 29, 2018 unless otherwise noted.

Coffee Craze in Kansas City

7-Eleven: With the 7-Eleven app, you get 800 points added to your account -- the amount needed for a free medium cup o' joe. On National Coffee Day, when a customer purchases a breakfast sandwich, it comes with a free coffee.

Barnes & Noble: All Barnes & Noble cafes are offering a free cup of tall, hot or iced coffee all day. This would also be a good chance to catch up on some reading or browse the board games section for some indoor activities.

Baskin-Robbins: Grab the icy Cappuccino Blast, a blended drink of coffee, milk, and ice cream, topped with whipped cream. You can get it for just $2.99 for a limited time.

Caribou Coffee: Any food purchase comes with free coffee.

Cinnabon: The cinnamon roll retailer is offering free 12-ounce coffees at Cinnabon Bakery locations all day for National Coffee Day. No purchase necessary.

Corner Bakery Cafe: All locations are offering a free hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase.

Dunkin' Donuts: Buy one, and get a second one of equal or lesser value. Dunkin’ encourages customers to take this opportunity to treat a friend or family member you haven't seen in awhile and do something catching up.

Krispy Kreme: The popular doughnut eatery will be giving out free cups of coffee any size. No doubt, you’ll want to get a few glazed or pumpkin spice cake donuts while you’re there.

LaMar's Donuts: Participating locations will give out 12 oz. cups of coffee.

Maui Wowi Hawaiian: Get 50% off online orders of its limited-time and classic Maui Wowi Hawaiian coffees with promo code ALOHACOFFEE at checkout.

McDonald's: Get any size coffee for $1 or buy a medium or large McCafe beverage and get another for 1 cent. You have to use the McDonald’s app to get the deal. This is an ongoing promotion, not limited to National Coffee Day.

Panera Bread: Rewards members have been able to score a free coffee every day of September, so that deal will still be in place for National Coffee Day.

Parisi Artisan Coffee: Stop by Union Station between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get a free small cup of coffee from Parisi Café. All barista-prepared medium and large coffee and espresso drinks are $1 off.

Pilot Flying J: With a coupon in the myPilot app, get a free cup of Pilot coffee on Saturday.

Anyone who purchases a cup of Full Vengeance at any of The Roasterie locations, the cafe will donate $1 to the Variety KC playground being built at Children's Mercy Hospital. Today The Roasterie marks 25 years of celebrating National Coffee Day. All retail coffee sold in their cafes is 20 percent off.

Scooter’s Coffee: Get a free brewed coffee of any size on National Coffee Day.

Starbucks: For every cup of brewed Mexican Chiapas coffee sold , the chain gives a coffee tree to a Latin American farmer in need. The franchise will not be offering free coffee.

Target, Kroger, and Dollar General are also offering discounted bottled McCafé Frappé beverages in stores nationwide. You can also stop by Whole Foods for Allegro 12-ounce packaged coffee for a BOGO promotion that lasts until Sept. 30. The deal excludes Allegro Coffee Roaster items, but those will still be $1 off during the sale.

Tim Hortons: Get any size coffee in Regular or Dark Roast for just $1 at participating U.S. restaurants.