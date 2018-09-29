North Carolina man dead after car crash in Bates County

BATES COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Charlotte died in a car crash Friday morning when a 1995 Isuzu had a tire blowout.

The wreck happened while traveling northbound on Interstate 49, near mile marker 134.6 in Bates County, Missouri. It’s about an hour drive south of Kansas City.

The front left driver tire had issues and the driver lost control. The car went off the roadway and crossed the median. The car hit a 2017 Kenworth traveling in the southbound lane. The Isuzu was totaled; the Kenworth took extensive damage.

39-year-old Nicholas Zerpa died. He was a passenger in the Isuzu. The driver of the Isuzu, 31-year-old Ricky Robertson of Carthage, was seriously hurt. A helicopter took him to Research Hospital.

The driver of the Kenworth, 62-year-old Timothy Chambers of Braymer, walks away unharmed.