Original 1969 Kansas City Royals team reunites to celebrate 50 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the Kansas City Royals round out their 50th season this weekend, several of the players from that original 1969 team are in town signing autographs and reminiscing with fans.

Crown Sports brought the former Royals in as part of their huge memorabilia garage sale on Saturday. Up for grabs were thousands of baseballs and cards along with jerseys, team luggage and even player-worn cleats and hats.

FOX 4's Carey Wickersham, whose father Dave Wickersham was an original Royal, spent Saturday morning talking with some members of the team about that first season.

Joe Keough, who also played for the Kansas City Athletics, remembers knocking in the winning run during the 12-inning Opening Day game against the Minnesota Twins.

Dick Drago goes down in the Royals record books for pitching the first complete game with a win against the Angels later that season. Both alumni were thrilled to be back in KC spending some time together. Some of the guys hadn't seen each other in decades.

