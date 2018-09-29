× Sedalia man charged after bomb-making material found at home

SEDALIA, Mo. — Pettis County authorities say a 37-year-old Sedalia man was arrested after bomb-making materials were found in his home outside Sedalia.

The Sedalia Democrat report s Cody Lappat was charged Monday with unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon.

Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond said the investigation didn’t present any danger to the public.

Lappat was arraigned Tuesday. Online court records do not show an attorney for Lappat.