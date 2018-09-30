× A Sedalia man died in a car crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Sedalia died after a car crash in Pettis County, Missouri Sunday.

It happened around 1:30a.m. near U.S. 65 North of Route BB. The location is about 85 miles southeast of Kansas City.

According to the highway patrol report, 23-year-old Caleb Stathem was driving a 2005 Chevrolet in the southbound lane. The car traveled off the right side of the road and hit a guard rail.

The vehicle skid off the road, began rotating, crossed over the southbound lanes, the grass median, and the northbound lanes before hitting another guard rail.

After hitting the second guard rail, the driver was thrown out of the car. Stathem died at the scene.