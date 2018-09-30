Area church host festival to help homeless students in Center School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Roughly 100 students in the Center School District, roughly 4% of its student body, don't have a home.

Colonial Presbyterian Church hosted a festival Sunday to help them and opened it to all Center students at its south Kansas City campus.

"It's just to show them that they don't have to walk this by themselves," Dr. Greg Ealey of Colonial said, "that community partners can come together to work on projects such as this."

The church sits at Bannister and Wornall, within the Center District. It has already started a mentoring program with the district. On Sunday, it presented Stacy King of Center District with a check for $2,500 to begin tackling the problem of student homelessness in the district.

"This check is our seed money, it's our start up money," King said. "We're hoping to do a launch near the beginning of the year, and that's going to be put towards the launch."

King said many students are one argument away from homelessness. She used the term 'doubled up' - meaning they live with relatives or friends, but their home life is tenuous.

King said the district will pattern its homelessness approach the way Kansas City, Kansas schools have. The launch will use the $2,500 for the new program to find resources for the students and their families, everything from food to dignified housing.