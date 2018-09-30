× Colorado boy passes away day after community helped him celebrate Halloween early

ARVADA, Colo. — One day after the community helped Jaxon Baumgard celebrate Halloween early in Olde Town Arvada, Colorado, the 5-year-old passed away.

Jaxon had been fighting cancer for most of his life. His mother, Amber, confirmed Jaxon’s passing to FOX4 affiliate KDVR-TV on Sunday.

“He was an amazing kid. His smile was contagious and he brought joy to everyone around him,” Amber said.

Earlier this year, doctors told Jaxon’s family he likely wouldn’t see his 6th birthday, so his parents wanted to make sure his final Halloween was special. However, designing a creative costume to accommodate his wheelchair proved no easy task. Thankfully, a non-profit based in Kansas City stepped in to help.

On Saturday, businesses in Olde Town Arvada handed out candy to ensure Jaxon — dressed in a sheriff costume — would be able to celebrate one more Halloween.

“I think it’s incredible,” Amber said of the event.

A GoFundMe account has been established for Jaxon’s family.

