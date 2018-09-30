Couple marries on Branson Ferris Wheel

Jeff and Michelle Street are from Marshfield, about 60 miles northeast of Branson.

“We were going to ride it about a month ago,” Jeff Street said. “She said, ‘Jeff, let’s not do it until we get married, then ride it, and do it on there.'”

The Street’s plan came to life Saturday. In fifteen minutes they exchanged vows and rings. Their love story has been decades in the making.

“Since 1994 at Steak n’ Shake,” Jeff Street said.

The two worked together and became friends. Through the years they lost touch but reconnected on Facebook about a year ago.

“I waited until she replied back and once she did, we started talking and there you go,” Jeff Street said.

The couple said they are excited to be married and look forward to their new chapter in life.

“I love him unconditionally, and I’m so glad for all of this,” Michelle Street said.

James Dodds, Operations Manager with the Branson Ferris Wheel, says this is not the first wedding they have hosted. There have been three weddings, more than 40 proposals, and one gender reveal party.

The Branson Ferris Wheel was formerly Chicago’s iconic Navy Pier Ferris Wheel. 17 million people rode it from 1995 to 2015 in Chicago. Standing 150 feet tall, its 40 gondolas hold 240 riders, and it lights up the night with 16,000 LED lights.

The Branson Ferris Wheel gives riders a lovely view of the Ozark Mountains.