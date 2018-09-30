× Ned Yost will be back for 2019 season, agrees to one-year extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ned Yost will be returning for the 2019 season as the manager of the Kansas City Royals.

The Kansas City Royals and Senior Vice President-Baseball Operations and General Manager, Dayton Moore made the announcement Sunday before the season finale against Cleveland.

“We are thrilled that Ned will return as our manager in 2019,” said Moore. “His leadership has been and will remain vital for our success. We have shared the same vision since May of 2010 and I’m honored to partner with him both personally and professionally.”

Yost, 64, was named to the position on May 13, 2010, and over his eight-plus seasons at the helm has shattered the team all-time win mark, entering today with 687 victories, which are 277 more than Whitey Herzog’s previous team record from 1975-79.

He is the 16th full-time manager in franchise history and is sixth among active managers in games (2,381), which ranks 40th in big league history, while his 1,144 career wins rank 49th all-time. A two-time American League Champion (2014-2015) and World Series Champion (2015), his postseason winning percentage of .710 (22-9) is tops among all managers in Major League history who have managed at least 20 playoff games.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Yost will be holding a season-ending press conference following Sunday’s game. FOX4 will be streaming the conference live right here and on Facebook.