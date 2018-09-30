× Passenger injured in DUI-related speeding crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An SUV passenger is in the hospital after a weekend crash.

Police Chief Terry Ziegler says the crash happened during the overnight hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning. A GMC Yukon driver was reported doing more than 100mph on Leavenworth Road. Shortly afterwards, a crash was reported at 59th & Leavenworth Road.

Chief Ziegler says the driver of the Yukon ran away from the crash but was later arrested in the area. The passenger was taken to a Metro hospital with serious injuries. Chief Ziegler says the driver will likely face DUI charges.