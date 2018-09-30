× Raytown police respond to shots fired, find 3 men dead

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Officers with the Raytown Police Department are investigating after finding three men dead Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 11000 block of E. 74th Terrace, north of E. 75th Street, just before 8:30 p.m. in response to the sound of shots fired.

While en-route, officers were informed that the reporting party believed they saw what appeared to be bodies lying on the ground in front of a home.

When authorities arrived they located three dead men, appearing to have sustained gunshot wounds. The Raytown Police Department Investigations Bureau was notified and has responded to the scene.

An active investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477.)