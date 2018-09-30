School bus rolls over on way to Sea World

LAMPASAS, TX — Several children needed medical attention Saturday after a school bus rolled over on the way to Sea World.

It happened on Highway 281 in Lampasas, Texas about 70 miles north of Austin.

A group of female 5th graders were going on an annual trip to Sea World in San Antonio.

Ryan Howard, Texas DPS Sergeant said the investigation is in the early stages.

“All we know right now is that it was raining at the time of the crash. We know that the school bus overturned and went through a fence,” Howard said.

Paramedics took 26 of the 27 people aboard to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. Only the bus driver didn’t need medical aid.

“Right now from what we know, there are no life threatening injuries,” said Howard.

Two buses had traveled to Sea World; only one was involved in the crash.