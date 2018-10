Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two people are in custody following a double shooting Monday evening in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported just after 5 p.m. that officers were working a double shooting in the 700 block of South Pyle. That's just west of Shawnee Park.

Zeigler said the shooting appeared to have been drug related.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

