× 3 men killed in Raytown murder-suicide identified

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The three men killed in what authorities are now calling a murder-suicide have been identified.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of the three men Monday afternoon after their family was notified. They have been identified as Christopher L. Bogert, 57, his brother Mark W. Bogert, 54, and Dale E. Villines, 59, all from Raytown.

The three men were found shot dead overnight near 350 Highway and 75th after officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the area.

When police arrived they found three men in the front yard of a home in the neighborhood, all shot. Raytown police asked the highway patrol for help investigating the case, and brought in the Drug and Crime Control Division. The highway patrol waited for a search warrant to go into the house and to search cars in the area.

Based on evidence at the scene, the highway patrol said the incident is being treated as a possible murder-suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you can help, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.