Former classmates shocked by burglary, sexual assault allegations against Shawnee teen

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A Shawnee teen is suspected of breaking into three apartments and homes and sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault residents inside.

Shawnee Police believe 18-year-old William Elliot gained entry to the residences in a four-day span through unlocked doors.

Makenzi Bryant saw and heard cops swarming her apartment complex at 75th and Goddard and was shocked to find out why they were there and who they were looking for.

“It was surprising because he literally sat right next to me in class. I didn’t know he was like that," Bryant said.

Elliott attended Shawnee Mission Northwest High School with Bryant.

Police say Elliot also committed a burglary and sexual assault at a home at 55th and Caenen. An arrest warrant has been issued for aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual assault.

“Not just breaking in and stealing stuff, but he’s actually committing an assault which is a whole another degree of concern," neighbor Toni Butler said.

With Elliot not in custody, and his crimes almost a nightly occurrence, police are asking people to lock their doors and windows.

“We’re just asking that people take that extra little step to secure that door, secure that window to keep themselves safe," Shawnee Police Sgt. Craig Herrmann said.

“I don’t feel safe anymore because you never know he could come to my house," Bryant said.

If you spot Elliot or know where he might be you are asked to call Shawnee Police or the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.