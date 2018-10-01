FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night highlights from September 28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friday marked Week 6 of the high school football season. In the video, FOX4's Jason Lamb has highlights from matchups between Odessa and Excelsior Springs, Belton vs. Kearney and Spring Hill vs. De Soto.