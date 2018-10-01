Kansas City FBI proves it isn’t easy to become a special agent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Do you have what it takes to be a special agent with the FBI?

Members of the media were invited Monday to a track in North Kansas City to see if they do.

“We want to show the public what it takes to be an FBI agent,” said Thomas Relford, the assistant special agent in charge with FBI Kansas City.

The first physical fitness test is a one-minute timed exercise of sit-ups, followed by a 300-meter sprint, followed by as many push-ups the person can do and last, a mile-and-a-half run. The test is not timed.

“This is required for anybody that`s trying to enter the FBI as a special agent, and it`s a requirement for those who are already in the FBI,” Relford added.

The FBI is also doing this as a means for recruiting. It's trying to hire 800 new special agents this year.

“First there`s an application, then there`s a standardized test. If you pass that you move on to Phase Two, which is a panel interview and a writing exercise, which is tough to get through. It`s based on life and professional experiences, and then if you`re lucky enough to get through that, the next phase is this: the physical fitness part,” Relford said.

A passing score requires a cumulative 12 points with at least one point in each of the four events.

“We have high expectations, high standards. Our mission is to simply uphold the constitution and protect the people of the United States, and we think to do that, we must be mentally and physically able to do that."