KC Forum: Fleas & Ticks, Library and COPKC

2018-39

I host a radio show on Q104 and KC102 each Sunday morning. It is a public affairs show. This week we learn about keeping our pets safe from fleas and ticks with the right medication, and we learn about an FDA warning about certain meds. It is Library Awareness Month where we find out how our libraries have evolved and why each person should have a library card. COPSKC is a non-profit that helps at-risk adults figure out a new path in life through counseling and spirituality.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com