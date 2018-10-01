× Kylr Yust trial set for fall 2019 for murders of Kopestky, Runions

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — It will be another year before one of the metro’s most high profile murder cases heads to trial.

A judge in Cass County has scheduled Kylr Yust’s murder trial to begin on Nov. 4, 2019. His next court date is Jan. 22, where the judge will get an update on the case.

The prosecutor’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Yust is accused of murdering two young women nearly a decade apart.

Kara Kopestky, Yust’s high school ex-girlfriend, disappeared in 2007. Her remains were discovered alongside the remains of another young woman, Jessica Runions, in a field in rural Cass County last year.

Yust has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

Yust’s half brother, Jessep Carter, was found dead in the Jackson County Detention Center in September. He was listed as a witness in the murder trial. It’s unclear how his death will impact the case.