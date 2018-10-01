× Missouri gets another extension to comply driver’s licenses with REAL ID Act

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri has been given another extension to comply with the REAL ID Act.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security granted Missouri its second extension in less than a month on Monday. This extension runs through Aug. 1, 2019.

With this extension, federal agencies will accept Missouri-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards for official purposes such as domestic air travel.

In September, the agency issued an extension for Missouri through Jan. 21, 2019. Prior to that, Missouri’s extension was only valid through Oct. 10, 2018.

In September, Missouri Department of Revenue Director Joel Walters said in news release he expects Missouri to be fully compliant with the REAL ID Act by March 2019.

Now the state will have even more time to bring its driver’s licenses up to the REAL ID Act’s standards.

The law was passed in 2005 in the wake of the September 11th attacks. Some states have been slower than others to adopt the stricter federal guidelines required for boarding any plane or entering a federal building or military base.

Kansas got Real IDs last year, but Missouri is one of 19 states that has not yet complied.

