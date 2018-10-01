Missouri Highway Patrol assisting Raytown investigation after 3 men shot to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Three men were shot dead overnight in Raytown near 350 Highway and 75th. The crime scene remained active until about 5:30 Monday morning, officers first responded to the shots fired call at 8:30 on Sunday night.

When police arrived they found three men in the front yard of a home in the neighborhood, all shot. Raytown police asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol for help investigating the case, and it brought in the Drug and Crime Control Division. The highway patrol waited for a search warrant to go into the house and to search cars in the area.

No identifications have been released, and it isn't clear if the shooter was one of the deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you can help, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.